Rajkummar Rao took cue from real life for 'Made In China'

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao feels travelling abroad comes with its own set of challenges, and he has included his experiences to bring alive his character in "Made In China".



Rajkummar will be seen as Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta in the Mikhil Musale film, which will narrate his 'jugaadu' business journey. Many scenes have been shot in China, and the actor took inspiration from his own experiences to add to his character.



"Travelling abroad comes with its own set of challenges. I faced a major language problem. Even hailing a taxi and explaining to them where I wanted to go was extremely difficult," Rajkummar said.



"Similarly, ordering food at a restaurant, (since I'm vegetarian), buying something from a local shop etc was all a task. I had to do a lot of juggad to communicate with them properly," he added.



Divulging more about his process, the actor said: "When Mikhil was narrating this sequence to me, I told him about my experiences. He felt that including it in the film for my character Raghu Mehta will make the scenario more relatable to me while performing as well as to the audience who would be watching it."



Dinesh Vijan presents "Made In China" in association with Jio Studios. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is written and directed by Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. It is slated to release around the upcoming Diwali.



