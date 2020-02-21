News

Rajkummar Rao wishes ladylove Patralekhaa on her birthday

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media to wish his ladylove, actress Patralekhaa, on her birthday.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram of Patralekhaa and wrote: "Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering,"I wish I could meet this girl one day." And as destiny or the universe would have it,much to my desire,I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we've just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I've met. Let's create many more wonderful memories together."

Commenting on the post, Patralekhaa replied: "Rk, thank you my love thank you for being you."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been very open about their relationship all along. The two worked together in Hansal Mehta's 2014 directorial "Citylights". The lovebirds keep posting photos together every now and then.

Recently, Rajkummar penned a letter for Patralekhaa on the occasion of Valentine's Day where he mentioned: "Couple of years together and we've had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all. Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always."

Bollywood celebs including Farah Khan and Preity Zinta also expressed their love and wishes for Patralekhaa on her birthday.

