Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's

Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is excited because, as he puts it, he shares "great comfort" with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humour is on the "same wavelength".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Farah Khan's

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is excited because, as he puts it, he shares "great comfort" with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humour is on the "same wavelength".

Rao seemed raring to entertain his fans with his hosting skills. He'll be seen hosting an IIFA event for the first time in its history. Sharing his excitement, he said: "I am very happy to host IIFA for the first time with Farah Khan. It will be my first time ever at IIFA."

Talking about his preparation for IIFA Rocks, the 'Badhaai Do' actor said: "It is going to be great. Farah Ma'am and I share great comfort together. We are really thick friends and our sense of humour is on the same wavelength. It would be great fun to co-host the show with her."

When asked if Farah takes all his lines, what would be his reaction, the actor jokingly answered: "That would be great. I have done films like 'Trapped' with no dialogue, so I don't need dialogues at all. I would happily give my lines to her."

IIFA, like last year, will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event will kick off on May 25 with a press meet followed by IIFA Rocks on the second day. The main event will take place on May 27 at the Etihad Arena.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in 'Stree 2'; with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'; and in 'Sri', where he is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Source-IANS
 

Rajkummar Rao IIFA Rocks Farah Khan Janhvi Kapoor Mr & Mrs Mahi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in...
IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage
MUMBAI:  'Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah' will be the theme of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' this upcoming...
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan...
Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar
MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce surprise dropped a remix of her 'Renaissance' hit 'America Has a Problem' featuring Kendrick...
Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women
MUMBAI :'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones...
Recent Stories
Farah Khan's
Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's
Latest Video
Related Stories
'Tiger Nageswara Rao' teaser
John Abraham dubs Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' teaser
Shah Rukh Khan
Awesome! Sanya Malhotra confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, says “cannot wait to see myself around him…”
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Sunny Singh
Sunny Singh dedicates performance in 'Adipurush' to his action-director father
Vatsal Sheth
Vatsal's take on Ishita's pregnancy: 'It is all about planning'
Angad Bedi
When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up