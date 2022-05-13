Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The mystery thriller was earlier scheduled for May 20.

It seems that the makers of the film are avoiding a clash with actress Kangana Ranaut's high octane actioner 'Dhaakad', which is slated to hit the big screens on May 20.

'Hit' is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original released in 2020 and was jointly produced by south star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

'Hit-The First Case', a suspense thriller, directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie brings a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl has created the much needed hype to be one of the most egdy film of the year.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

