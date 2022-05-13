Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The mystery thriller was earlier scheduled for May 20.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:05
movie_image: 
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The mystery thriller was earlier scheduled for May 20.

It seems that the makers of the film are avoiding a clash with actress Kangana Ranaut's high octane actioner 'Dhaakad', which is slated to hit the big screens on May 20.

'Hit' is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original released in 2020 and was jointly produced by south star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

'Hit-The First Case', a suspense thriller, directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie brings a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl has created the much needed hype to be one of the most egdy film of the year.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

SOURCE: IANS
 

Rajkummar Kangana Ranaut Prashanti Tipirneni Dr. Sailesh Kolanu. Bhushan Kumar Dhaakad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
MUMBAI: Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day...
EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah
MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which...
#MaAnKiShaadi! Anupamaa gives a pleasant surprise to Anuj on their Haldi Ceremony, check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The...
Oops! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam is upset because of this co-star!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
OMG! Netizens react to Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie's recent breakdown
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Sahana
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
Latest Video