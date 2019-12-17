News

Rajnikanth revels the reason why Sunil Shetty was away from movies for so long

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
17 Dec 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is thrilled about the release of his upcoming film, Darbar, which is helmed by AR Murugadoss. The commercial entertainer, produced by Lyca Productions, features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in important roles. And like all his previous films, the excitement around this AR Murugadoss directorial is no different. Other stars of the movie like Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar is also expected to attend the event at PVR Juhu.Now during the event Sunil Shetty who essays a role of a villain in the movie was asked why he was away from cinema for such a long time to which Rajnikanth said that the actor's father was unwell for a long and was quite series so that’s why he took a seat back and gave his time and dedication to his father taking care of his health.This proves what a dotting son Sunil Shetty is and no the wonder that upbringing and well-cultured mannerism is seen in his children too.   

