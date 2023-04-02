“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 16:58
MUMBAI :There is something about Rajkumar Hirani and his films that not only the audience but King Khan Shahrukh himself admire as well. This filmography is classic, different, and serves a new perspective. The anticipation for his films is difficult but the wait is totally worth it.

In a recent social media crusade of Shahrukh Khan in the ‘Ask SRK’, when a fan asked him “why is dunky so special for u? #ask”, Shahrukh replied “Raju…Raju…Raju and Abhijaat….Abhijaat”.

Since the time, Dunki was announced, this Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been making a ton of buzz. And this is for the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shahrukh Khan are coming together.

Moreover, 'Dunki' is Rajkumar Hirani's dream project with Shah Rukh Khan, while the audience is also eagerly waiting to watch the cinematic wonder from these two pioneers from the industry coming together in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani’s world with this social comedy.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in key roles, is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors last year in April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

