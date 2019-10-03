Rakesh Roshan resumes work on Krrish 4 after recovering from cancer

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was in his full swing working on the fourth installment of his popular Krrish series when he was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. His health started interfering in his project, therefore he decided to push ahead, the release date of Krrish 4 which was first slated to release in Christmas 2020. Lately, Rakesh Roshan underwent surgery and having won in the battle against cancer, the filmmaker has resumed working on the script of Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan recently revealed that father Rakesh is regaining his health and according to the latest reports, the veteran filmmaker is all set to get back to his routine and have a large team of creative people overseeing his script to ensure that it comes out faultless. The film is being planned to mount the floors by early next year under the direction of Sanjay Gupta, who had also directed Hrithik starrer Kaabil in 2017.

According to the media reports, the fourth part of the Krrish series is going to be bigger and better than the three installments released earlier. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is putting his heart into the film. The number of enemies and conflicts for Krrish will multiply in the fourth part to make it look grand, bigger and better.