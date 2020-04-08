Rakhi Sawant's throwback Coronavirus video goes viral

MUMBAI: Love her or hate her. But you will not be able to ignore Rakhi Sawant. She makes the most absurd as well as funny comments on any given situation. Even before Coronavirus spread in India, she was the one who called for a war against the deadly disease.

The motor-mouth had shared a video on her Instagram feed saying that she has managed to kill Coronavirus in China. In the video, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose her to go to China and kill the virus. She said, 'Narendra Modi has sent me to China in his special chartered plane. The Prime Minister took me in confidence and told me that I am the only woman in the country who can kill the virus.' Well, whatever, she said, her fans had a good laugh trolling her.

One of the followers wrote, 'Mara nahi terese, India bhi le aayi.'

Rakhi in the video also claimed that she got some Coronavirus with her packed in a box. She said, 'I got some virus back with me in a box and have kept it safely. I will give it to the rape convicts in the Nirbhaya case as they are not being hanged.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE