Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kya Baat Hai! From Shah Rukh Khan-Shahnaaz to Disha Patani-Suryansh, the lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebs

Today let us look at some of the lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebs like SRK, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, etc.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan is a special festival for Indians where sisters tie beautiful rakhees to their brothers and the latter gives them a gift in return. Just like another other siblings, our Bollywood siblings too celebrate this festival in full josh. Today let us look at some of the lesser known siblings of Bollywood celebs like SRK, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, etc.

Shah Rukh Khan-Shahnaaz

Shah Rukh Khan adores his sister Shahnaaz. After their parents’ death, the Pathaan actor had revealed how Shahnaaz went into extreme depression and doctors had said that chances of her survival were very low.

Kiara Advani-Mishaal

Kiara Advani younger brother Mishaal came into the spotlight at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’s wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. He is a Rapper, singer, music composer as well as a producer. 

Disha Patani-Suryansh

Disha very often shares pictures with her younger brother Suryansh who she is close to. The Ek Villain Returns actress also has a sister.

Hrithik Roshan-Sunaina

Sunaina who is rarely seen with the Roshan’s is a blogger and producer.

Katrina Kaif-Sebastian

Katrina Kaif has 6 sisters and 1 brother Sebastian who is a model. He was reportedly dating actress Ileana D’cruz briefly.

Parineeti Chopra-Shivang-Sahaj

While Shivang Chopra is a doctor by profession, Sahaj is a businessman. The two made all the arrangements for Parineeti’s engagement recently. 

