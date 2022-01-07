Raksha Kavach Om review! This Aditya Roy Kapur starrer serves entertainment, but in pieces

MUMBAI: Raksha Kavach Om, which promised to be the action entertainer has been the talk of the ever since the trailer was out. This masala action entertainer which has Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in the leading roles has been directed by Kapil Verma and also has Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya.

Today finally the movie has hit the big screen and definitely it has all the elements which are required for the action masala entertainer.

Talking about the story of the movie, Aditya Roy Kapoor who is playing Om Rathod, is under the mission to save the country and also in the search of the Raksha Kavach, at the same time how Om is managing the battle with his relationships in his life, also what is this Raksha Kavach and how Om is battling this mission is something which the movie speaks about.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it is strictly average and it manages to grab your attention in bits and pieces, also direction given by Kapil Verma is strictly decent.

Talking about the performance delivered by the cast, no doubt it is out-and-out Aditya Roy Kapur's show and indeed we get to see different shades of the actor which includes emotional and action, on the other hand, Jackie Shroff on his part will surprise you in many ways once again here. Sanjana Sanghi was strictly average and we really wished we could see more of the actress in the movie. Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj will definitely win your hearts with their parts in the movie. The hard work of the actor Aditya Roy Kapur in terms of his physique and action can be clearly seen on the screen.

Talking about the negative points of the movie, the Story lacks freshness, it is the same old wine in a fresh new bottle. Also, the screenplay of the movie is very weak and there are few moments which bring dullness. Also, we get to see less of the actress Sanjana Sanghi and we feel the character of the actress is been wasted. No doubt, the action is the talk of the town of the movie but there are few sequences which lack feshness and look fake. There are few comedy scenes which look very forcefull.

Having said all this, Raksha Kavach Om is a complete masala entertainer which definitely serves you entertainment and has few high points but in pieces. It is a complete single screen masala entertainer. You will definitely clap and wistle in a few scenes.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 2.5/5 for Raksha Kavach Om.

