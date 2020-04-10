Rakul Preet: Believe in giving back to the society

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, actress Rakul Preet Singh is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. She says that it is a "small effort" to express her gratitude.

The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them.

"My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place,a Rakul said.

"If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people," she added.

The actress said that everyone should be doing their bit especially during this time.

"It is very important to understand that many of us are privileged. We have a house, help, food, ability to stack up in case of emergency but this is when you give it to the society. For me, nothing can give me more happiness than the smiles on these people's faces when they will eat their meal. And that will make me extremely happy," she said, adding: "So that's my way of expressing my gratitude for everything I have and it is a very small effort. Whoever can make a difference should, because I truly believe in giving back to society."

SOURCE: IANS