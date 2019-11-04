News

Rakul Preet: I am terrible at flirting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 01:22 PM

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has confessed that she can't flirt, and says she feels people dont hit on her.

"I am terrible at flirting. I can have a conversation but I don't know how to flirt! I always feel that people don't hit on me and my friends are like that you don't know if someone is hitting on you," Rakul said.

The actress also revealed that she gets flirting tips from friend Rhea Chakraborty.

"She (Rhea) is probably the best person for this," Rakul said.

Opening up about the qualities she looks for in a man, Rakul said: "I think something that is very important to me is intellect. I just need to have interesting conversation and it needs to be stimulating. Otherwise it is just going to be another 2-3 days, 2-3 weeks, 2-3 months and you can't really get along with that person for life. I think that there are not enough men with good conversations."

The actress also said that she is terrible at auditions.

"I hate it (auditioning). Reading to nobody and knowing nothing about the character and saying action in that dingy depressing room is not an indication of what you can do. I think acting is all about action-reaction, you feel it and then you emote. I don't know how to feel in that audition room so I always tell them that I am real, so just make someone legit act with me," said Rakul, opening up about her personal life in an episode of "The Love Laugh Live Show", aired on Romedy Now.

IANS

