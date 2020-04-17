Rakul Preet makes a special contribution towards fighting corona

MUMBAI: Many celebs from Bollywood have come forward in these trying times to pledge their help and support to the ones in need. From contributing to the central and state relief funds to providing meals to whoever needs them, B-towners are doing their part to help people during the lockdown. After actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many more have come forward to help, the latest to join the bandwagon is Rakul Preet Singh.

The De De Pyaar De actress has already won our hearts with her amazing performances in her movies over the years. The actress has a solid fan base not only in the Bollywood industry but also in the South.

The diva shared an amazing video on her Instagram handle about her contribution to the needy during the Coronavirus fight.

Have a look.

VIDEO HERE

As we see in this video, the actress and her family have adopted a slum that has nearly 250 people, and they will be providing 2 meals for all the people in the slum.

This is indeed a lovely gesture by her and brought a smile on our faces, and we love and respect her even more now.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

