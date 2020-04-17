News

Rakul Preet makes a special contribution towards fighting corona

De De Pyaar De fame Rakul Preet has brought a smile on all our faces with this contribution to the needy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
17 Apr 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Many celebs from Bollywood have come forward in these trying times to pledge their help and support to the ones in need. From contributing to the central and state relief funds to providing meals to whoever needs them, B-towners are doing their part to help people during the lockdown. After actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many more have come forward to help, the latest to join the bandwagon is Rakul Preet Singh. 

The De De Pyaar De actress has already won our hearts with her amazing performances in her movies over the years. The actress has a solid fan base not only in the Bollywood industry but also in the South.

The diva shared an amazing video on her Instagram handle about her contribution to the needy during the Coronavirus fight.

Have a look.

VIDEO HERE

As we see in this video, the actress and her family have adopted a slum that has nearly 250 people, and they will be providing 2 meals for all the people in the slum.

This is indeed a lovely gesture by her and brought a smile on our faces, and we love and respect her even more now.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Rakul Preet Singh Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor Khan Deepika Padukone De De Pyaar De TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here