Rakul Preet is on repeat mode during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

She recently took to social media to release a super-short film titled Repeat that she shot at home.

'REPEAT - virtually directed by @essmartypantss. Edited by @onubhavohuja When life pauses and monotony kicks in, how we make the most of it is what defines us (sic)', she wrote, sharing the video. Repeat has been virtually directed by Kushal Varma and edited by Anubhav Ahuja.

Have a look.

This video speaks about the actress’ routine in the quarantine, which includes drinking her morning cuppa,working out, having breakfast, reading, video-calling loved ones, playing games ,and mindlessly watching television till she sleeps.

Well, even we are engaging in such activities. So we relate to her.

On the professional note, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, and Attack.

