Rakul Preet’s brother to make Bollywood debut with this movie

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh made her mark in Bollywood with amazing performances in movies like De De Pyaar De and Marjavaan.

These 2 movies garnered lots of love and appreciation for the actress and resulted in a great fan base for her. Now as per sources, Rakul's brother is all set for his Bollywood Debut.

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet will be making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Ram Rajya.

To be directed by Nitesh Rai, RAm Rajya traces the era where Lord Ram, the king of Ayodhya, ran a country that did not discriminate between the rich and poor.

According to the makers, the title of the film intends to paint the picture of an ideal society where people belonging to any caste can live together without discrimination.

Ram Rajya also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani, and Mushtaq Khan.

'I wanted to trace back the era, where justice was always served and there was no place for greed, selfishness or religious misunderstanding,' producer Prabir Sinha said.