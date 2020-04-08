Rakul Preet shares a special bond with this person

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness. She is one of the faces who is regularly spotted outside the gym. The fitness enthusiast follows an extensive workout routine and makes sure that she eats healthy and homemade food.

Rakul shares a special bond with her brother Aman Preet Singh. Aman had made his debut in a Telugu film last year and has already bagged his second Telugu flick.

The actress showered love on her brother by posting a series of throwback pictures with him on her Instagram account.

Have a look.

In these pictures, the bond between the brother-sister duo is evident. The two bring a big smile on our faces.

Aman will join Rakul in the Hindi film industry with Nitesh Rai's Ram Rajya (2020). He has already worked in the upcoming Telugu film Ninne Pelladata (2020). He also plays a CIA officer in the Hindi-English bilingual Sedition, co-directed by Joel Marrocco and Summer Bodhi Nicks.

Like his sister, Aman decided to work in the South before making his Hindi debut. Rakul worked in a number of Telugu and Tamil films before featuring in Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan (2014).

The release dates for Aman's Telugu and Hindi films are yet to be announced.

