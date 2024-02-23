Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani radiate elegance in a UNSEEN photo in white from their wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: The internet is overflowing with stories about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Photographs from the couple's recent beachside wedding in Goa are making the rounds in the media. The pair married in a Sindhi and a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, choosing ensembles from Tarun Tahiliani's stores. We have just discovered an unnoticed glimpse from Jackky and Rakul's Sindhi wedding.

The popular news portal shared a captivating photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the couple posing for the digital cover of their most recent edition on their official Instagram account. As they twinned in white outfits, the pair were caught in a priceless moment from their Sindhi wedding.

Regarding the bride, Rakul looked beautiful in a white lehenga choli with excellent mirror work throughout. She carefully pinned a similar dupatta to her head. Customized gold embroidery gave her ensemble a lovely touch. Her Sindhi wedding ensemble was completed with a statement necklace made of uncut diamonds, matching earrings, a maang-tikka, and her timeless pink chooda. In contrast, Jackky looked sharp in a white sherwani with golden floral embroidery. Stars adorned his appearance with a pearl men's neckpiece and a white safa.

Rakul Preet Singh chose her wedding dress from the collections of renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her lehenga was colored in blush and ivory and had beautiful hand embroidery and three-dimensional floral designs. However, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding outfit covered in chinar leaf designs, paid homage to Kashmir's rich cultural tapestry.

Rakul Preet Singh's stunning wedding trousseau was designed, and Tarun Tahiliani previously shared a BTS video of the process. The designer claims that it took thousands of hours to create the whole thing. It was fully hand-embroidered and adorned with three-dimensional flower designs. The designer believes that the best describes the ensemble, “Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artisans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride. @rakulpreet 's inherent spirit and charm.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis