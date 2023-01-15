Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health

MUMBAI : Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming romantic comedy film 'Chhatriwali', feels that just like mental and physical health, it is important to have conversations around sexual health and wellness too.

The film, which will be released on OTT, sheds light on the importance of sex education and how it can shape the future generations with regard to empathy and awareness.

Elaborating her thoughts, the actress said: "For me it's not about the subject being bold, I think the entire conversation is that it is not bold it is as normal as it can be and I am a believer that if we talk about key health, mental health, emotional health then why not sexual health. You know It's not an option, it is compulsory."

"I truly believe this is the only thing we don't have an option for in life so why should education related to it be an option. I think it's very important and it's a need of the hour."

Sharing what she felt after reading the script, the actress further mentioned: "When I read the script, I connected with it so much that I felt...you know sometimes, you have certain beliefs but it comes to you in the form of the script it just re-intrigues the fact that yes I think I should do something which will help people, obviously, entertainment being on the forefront."

"I connected with it so much that nobody has ever spoken about the effects of it on women's health like talking about abortion, miscarriages but can anyone of us tell how many abortions can a woman's body take and what are the ill effects and how does it traumatise women you know mentally, emotionally, physically and these are the conversations we need to have for a society to hope and to move forward," she added.

'Chhatriwali' is set to release on January 20, on OTT platform ZEE5.


SOURCE -IANS

Rakul Preet Singh Chhatriwali OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
MUMBAI: Popular singer Mika Singh spoke about bringing together TV couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet for the first...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kinjal and Paritosh's differences create more drama 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
Yami would love to play her 'favourite actress' Madhubala in biopic
Yami would love to play her 'favourite actress' Madhubala in biopic
Shooting for 'Shehzada' song takes a toll on Kartik Aaryan's legs
Shooting for 'Shehzada' song takes a toll on Kartik Aaryan's legs
Zeenat Aman says she never expected 'Chura Liya' to become an everlasting song
Zeenat Aman says she never expected 'Chura Liya' to become an everlasting song
“It is a one-of-a-kind survival thriller” - Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide
“It is a one-of-a-kind survival thriller” - Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter
Here is what you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's character from his upcoming movie Fighter