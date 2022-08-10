Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets

MUMBAI :Rakul Preet Singh has always leveled up her art of acting with every other film. While we have seen the actress delivering some amazing performances on the screen, one of her remarkable performances was witnessed in Runway 34 in which she played the character of Ms. Tanya Albuquerque, a first officer. As the film has completed 1 year of its release, the actress took us on a back trip from the sets of the film with some amazing BTS pictures.

Rakul took to her social media and shared some BTS pictures that consist of a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan, which was indeed a starstruck moment for the actress that she jotted down in the caption writing –

“Throwback to #runway34

When I had a starstruck moment with @amitabhbachchan sir

#oneyearofrunway34”

In another picture, she captured the name board of her character Ms. Tanya Albuquerque, a first officer. As she shared the picture she captioned it as –

“Memories”

In another picture, Rakul captured her rehearsal scene with Amitabh Bachchan from the courtroom while the other lead Ajay Devgn can also be seen in the picture. She further expressed her feeling attached to the film and wrote –

“#oneyearofrunway34

A film I will always be proud of

@ajaydevgn @adffilmes @amitabhbachchan”

As first officer, Ms. Tanya Albuquerque, Rakul played the role with utmost brilliance while she owned her presence on the screen in front of ace actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, Rakul has now joined the league of legendary actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Malini as she became the face of the biggest beauty brand with her latest endorsement.

Looking at her future lineups, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Hassan, ‘I Love You’ opposite Pavail Gulati, and other upcoming unannounced projects.