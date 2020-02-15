News

Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2020 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Sometimes, you do something on a whim and then decide to stick to it for the rest of your life. Rakul Preet Singh would agree.

The actress decided to turn vegan suddenly, without any pre-planning or thought but says that it’s one of the best decisions she ever took.

She says, 'I have been a hardcore non-vegetarian all my life. Not that I didn’t like my veggies, but meat was a crucial part of my diet, especially eggs. However, one day, I just decided to turn vegan. It was a sudden decision — something that came from within and not prompted by any trend. Now, I feel lighter and full of energy.'

Given that her profession includes a lot of travelling, how easy is it going to find vegetarian fare everywhere? Rakul replies, 'When shooting in Mumbai, I carry vegan shake, fruits, and meals from home. The only trouble is when you are travelling abroad — in many countries, it’s easier to get grilled chicken and fish. But where there is a will, there is a way. If nothing, my team buys any vegetable they can find, and cooks it with some yellow dal and rice, almost like a khichdi. I add vegan ghee to it for taste.'

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

