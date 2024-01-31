Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Really! Couple change their wedding location from abroad to Indian location, read to know why

MUMBAI : Rakul and Jackky have no qualms about being a couple. The duo are one of the cutest couples in the industry and make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024.

The couple was all set to have a lavish wedding in the Middle East but changed their plans at the last moment and will now have a wedding in Goa. A source reveals why the couple changed their wedding venue, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

Despite almost all arrangements almost done, the couple decided to make changes to help contribute to the country’s economy and show their love for their nation.

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

Credit-Pinkvilla