Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! Couple’s wedding invitation will give you beach vibes, check out their hilarious hashtag

After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. Fans and the media can hardly hold on to their horses at the news!
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. Fans and the media can hardly hold on to their horses at the news!

Also Read- Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

And now, finally the couple’s wedding invitation is here. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.

Now what really caught everyone’s attention is the cute yet hilarious hashtag which is on the invite. And it is “ABDONOBHAGNA-NI”

Check out their wedding invitation here;

Rakul and Jackky will have a lavish wedding in Goa. Goa holds immense significance for the couple as that’s where their romance first blossomed. 

The couple reportedly was all set to have a lavish wedding in the Middle East but changed their plans at the last moment and will now have a wedding in Goa.

Also Read- Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

Speaking of nurturing her relationship with Jackky, Rakul had earlier told a magazine, “That’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it. The understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities.”

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

