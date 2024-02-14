Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000

MUMBAI : Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. Fans and the media can hardly hold on to their horses at the news!

The couple’s wedding invite was recently out. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.

Rakul and Jaccky’s wedding will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa. The luxurious hotel is located near Arossim Beach in Cansaulim. Spread over 45 acres and has 246 rooms. The cheapest room in the resort costs Rs 20,000 and the luxury sweet goes up to Rs 91,000.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding will last 3 days and the festivities will begin on 19th February. The couple will have a ‘green wedding’ concept where they will have digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. 

