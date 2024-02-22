Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Newlyweds' magical pictures will leave you mesmerised

After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple tied the knot in Goa at the ITC Grand.
MUMBAI :Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple tied the knot in Goa at the ITC Grand.

Also Read-Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally married, check out their first picture as Mr and Mrs Bhagnani

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is a friend of the couple shared stunning unseen pictures of the wedding and captioned it, “I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, love you both so much. Today was so magical." Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the couple on her Instagram stories. Posting a picture of Rakul Preet and Jackky from the wedding, Bhumi wrote, "Hearts full. Soulmates. Bestfriends. Lovers. Last 3 days were magical.”

 

 

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky shared some lovely pictures themselves and captioned it, “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." In the comments section, Bhumi dropped a comment that read, "The most beautiful 3 days.”

 

 

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

Also Read-Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- NDTV

 

 

