News

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on nepotism

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 09:52 PM

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more. Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

With the whole nepotism debate being the current talk of the town, Rakul spoke to a media portal about it. She said, 'If I had to join the army or do something which my dad knows about, he would have given me his advice. And it's too bad if some big producer is not related to me. It's fine. Eventually, it's only talent that takes people ahead.'

But the actress does agree that being an outsider comes with  their own share of struggles. 'It might take longer and it definitely does take longer. They don't have to make those calls or messages. We have to keep messaging and hounding people till that one offer or call comes. But at the end, at some point, you have to just keep believing in yourself.'

She further explains, 'If you're only talented, you will last long. If today, people say Alia Bhatt had it easy, I wouldn't say so. In fact, Alia is amazing and she's the best actor we havr today and she's proven it. At the same time, you have an Anushka Sharma who is not a filmy kid and is also amazing.'

Credits: Pinkvilla

Rakul Preet Singh Yaariyan Venkatadri Express Current Theega Loukyam De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan Alia Bhatt

