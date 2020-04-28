Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable note to wish Samantha Akkineni

MUMBAI: Samantha Akkineni celebrates 33rd her birthday today, and fans are showering her with wishes on social media. Many celebrities are also sending their love to the birthday girl. Rakul Preet Singh is among the celebs who took to social media and shared a stunning throwback moment with the birthday girl as she sent her birthday wish for her on social media.

Rakul also took to Twitter and penned a sweet note. She wrote, 'Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love'.

Samantha Akkineni played a cameo in Rakul's 2019 film Manmadhudu 2, and the two pretty ladies bonded on the sets of the film. The film starred Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role.

Have a look at Rakul's birthday wish.

Credits: Pinkvilla