News

Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable note to wish Samantha Akkineni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Samantha Akkineni celebrates 33rd her birthday today, and fans are showering her with wishes on social media. Many celebrities are also sending their love to the birthday girl. Rakul Preet Singh is among the celebs who took to social media and shared a stunning throwback moment with the birthday girl as she sent her birthday wish for her on social media.

Rakul also took to Twitter and penned a sweet note. She wrote, 'Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love'.

Samantha Akkineni played a cameo in Rakul's 2019 film Manmadhudu 2, and the two pretty ladies bonded on the sets of the film. The film starred Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. 

Have a look at Rakul's birthday wish. 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Rakul Preet Singh Samantha Akkineni Manmadhudu 2 Nagarjuna Akkineni De De Pyaar De Yaariyan Theri TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here