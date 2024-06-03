Rakul Preet Singh poses with her parents, along with Jaccky Bhagnani in this beautiful unseen picture, take a look

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, after years of courtship, entered marital bliss earlier this year on February 21 in the picturesque surroundings of Goa. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Ever since tying the nuptial knot, the couple has been seen treating fans to their unseen wedding pictures on various occasions. Once again, Rakul took to her social media handle and shared some new photos from her wedding festivities.

On March 5, a while back, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and shared a couple of endearing unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the pictures shared, the actress is seen accompanied by her parents flaunting bright wide smiles as they pose for the camera lens, while Rakul’s parents are seen feeding her the sweets.

In the pictures shared from her wedding festivities, Rakul looks gorgeous in an orange-red embroidered lehenga choli, paired with matching Punjabi juttis and her hair tied in a braid. She accessorized her look with heavy earrings and a floral maang-tikka. On the other hand, Rakul's father is seen donning an ivory kurta-pajama accentuated with a Nehru jacket and paired with a yellow turban. Meanwhile, her mother looks beautiful in a white and yellow floral lehenga.

The post shared by the actress attracted several reactions from the fans where several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani after dating for a few years tied the nuptial knot on February 21 in the presence of their family and friends at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. Ever since their wedding, the couple has been documenting their precious moments from the wedding on social media. “Mine now and forever (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” read the caption alongside the post shared with the first official wedding pictures of the couple.

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani is busy with his upcoming action flick titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff where he is serving as the producer while Rakul Preet Singh has a lineup of projects in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.

