Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"

Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted in the city by the paparazzi and a small kid came to her for a picture and the actress happily posed with her. Rakul’s gesture towards a kid who is a hawker has impressed people on social media.
MUMBAI :When Bollywood celebs are spotted in the city, we often see that some fans gather around them and ask for pictures. Also, hawkers on the roads come and click pictures with them. While some celebs happily pose with them, some ignore and sit in their car.

Netizens troll celebs who ignore their fans, but Rakul Preet Singh’s gesture towards a kid who is a hawker has impressed people on social media. The actress was recently spotted in the city by the paparazzi and a small kid came to her for a picture and Rakul happily posed with her.

Also Read:  Rakul Preet Singh asserts the importance of talking about sexual health

A netizen commented, “Rakul the most humble and polite.” Another netizen wrote, “That called as humble person man gaye aapko mam u r really super se bhi upper Wale Star ho.” One more Instagram user commented, “She is so down to earth ya.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about Rakul’s film, the actress was last seen in Chhatriwali. While the film received mixed responses, the actress’ performance was praised in it. Currently, Rakul has interesting films lined up like Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, Indian 2, and 31 October Ladies Night.

Rakul started her acting career with South films and made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014. While she featured in a few Hindi films after Yaariyan, it was De De Pyaar De that gave her career boost in Bollywood. If we talk about her personal life, the actress is in a relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Also Read:  Rakul Preet Singh on Chhatriwali - “It’s an entertaining film that I can watch with my parents” – Exclusive

