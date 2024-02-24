Rakul Preet Singh showers love for bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor post-wedding

MUMBAI: Renowned for her performances in Bollywood and South Indian films, Seerat Kapoor was among the esteemed guests at the mesmerizing nuptials of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Against the beautiful background of Goa's beaches, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared an emotional message for the newlyweds on social media during the occasion. With an emotional note that emphasized the warmth and love that characterized the event, Kapoor highlighted the close relationship she has with both the newlyweds and Rakul's brother, Amanpreet Singh.

(Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani radiate elegance in a UNSEEN photo in white from their wedding ceremony )

Rakul responded with an equally charming expression of love for her bridesmaid, touched by Kapoor's beautiful homage. "Love you two three four with Muahhhhhhh baby girl” was her message when she reshared Kapoor's story.

For three days, the ITC Grand Resort & Spa in Arossim Beach, Goa, hosted an extravagant wedding ceremony for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The celebration included a unique party in addition to customary rituals like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi. Fans were mesmerized by the pair's pleasure and the grandeur of the ceremony after seeing a sneak peek that featured the highlights of their wedding.

After the wedding, the couple made a kind gesture to the press and their well-wishers by giving sweets to them as they returned to Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family and was a happy celebration of the union of two families and the couple's love.

The specifics of Rakul and Jackky's wedding have captured the attention of both the Bollywood community and fans, who have been excitedly following updates and sharing in the couple's happiness. The couple's love story was not the only thing on display at the celebration; Seerat Kapoor's touching note served as a shining example of the affection and camaraderie among the couple's friends and family.

(Also read: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Newlyweds' magical pictures will leave you mesmerised )

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat