Rakul Preet Singh showers love for bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor post-wedding

Against the beautiful background of Goa's beaches, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared an emotional message for the newlyweds on social media during the occasion. With an emotional note that emphasized the warmth and love that characterized the event, Kapoor highlighted the close relationship she has with both the newlyweds and Rakul's brother, Amanpreet Singh.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 10:51
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh

MUMBAI: Renowned for her performances in Bollywood and South Indian films, Seerat Kapoor was among the esteemed guests at the mesmerizing nuptials of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Against the beautiful background of Goa's beaches, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared an emotional message for the newlyweds on social media during the occasion. With an emotional note that emphasized the warmth and love that characterized the event, Kapoor highlighted the close relationship she has with both the newlyweds and Rakul's brother, Amanpreet Singh.

(Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani radiate elegance in a UNSEEN photo in white from their wedding ceremony )

Rakul responded with an equally charming expression of love for her bridesmaid, touched by Kapoor's beautiful homage. "Love you two three four with Muahhhhhhh baby girl” was her message when she reshared Kapoor's story.

For three days, the ITC Grand Resort & Spa in Arossim Beach, Goa, hosted an extravagant wedding ceremony for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The celebration included a unique party in addition to customary rituals like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi. Fans were mesmerized by the pair's pleasure and the grandeur of the ceremony after seeing a sneak peek that featured the highlights of their wedding.

After the wedding, the couple made a kind gesture to the press and their well-wishers by giving sweets to them as they returned to Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family and was a happy celebration of the union of two families and the couple's love.

The specifics of Rakul and Jackky's wedding have captured the attention of both the Bollywood community and fans, who have been excitedly following updates and sharing in the couple's happiness. The couple's love story was not the only thing on display at the celebration; Seerat Kapoor's touching note served as a shining example of the affection and camaraderie among the couple's friends and family.

(Also read: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Newlyweds' magical pictures will leave you mesmerised )

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Riteish Deshmukh Vaishali Deshmukh Esha Deol Pragya Jaiswal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 10:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
MUMBAI: For all the movie buffs, no matter who their favourite actor and actress are, one thing is for sure that Sanjay...
'Baby Bimar' Prince Narula gives a health update on his wife Yuvika chaudhary
MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all thrilled and curious at the same time. So...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: High Drama! Ishaan calls out to Durva for labelling Savi a GOLD DIGGER
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is all set to showcase a fierce showdown between Savi and Reeva, as the...
Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and firstly it did because of the actress Yami...
Crakk box office day 1: Vidyut Jammwal starrer opens to average numbers aided by Cinema Lovers Day discount
MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first ever teaser...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: When the Director of period classics broke pattern and backed a masala blockbuster - read TRIVIA
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: R. Madhavan questions why Ajay Devgn is taking a back step in the film's promotions - WATCH VIDEO
Article
Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day
Yami Gautam
As Yami Gautam's Article 370 reflects upon a transformed Kashmir, Journalist Yana Mir testifies the positive changes with her speech at UK Parliament
Salman
Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day
Ranveer
Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller