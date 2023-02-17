Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all excited to walk down the ramp with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Lakshmi Manchu's charity fashion show for her NGO, Teach for Change.
MUMBAI : Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all excited to walk down the ramp with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Lakshmi Manchu's charity fashion show for her NGO, Teach for Change.

The actress will glide down the runway as the showstopper, outfitted by ace designer Varun Chakkilam.

Speaking about her participation at the show, Rakul Preet said: "Lakshmi is like family to me and doing this for an initiative which is so close to her is really fulfilling. This is going to be the 8th edition of Teach for Change's annual charity fashion show and I have seen it grow over the years."

Lakshmi added: "Rakul is always my first choice for showstopper. Varun was very excited when I onboarded her. Apart from the fact that she is my friend, philosopher and guide, Rakul is a thoroughbred professional with years of experience on the ramp."

When asked about Rakul's show-stopping ensemble, Lakshmi did not give away much except that they are still torn between two looks, both of which she is in love with.

Rakul said: "I think my go-to fashion mantra is to really not follow trends, but wear what's comfortable and style it to make it look more edgy. I love experimenting with my looks, I have been into a lot of warmer tones and colour blocks of late."

Lakshmi Manchu will host the event and, along with Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani, badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and a few more South Indian stars, will walk the ramp. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Teach for Change, which works to educate underprivileged children across South India.

Source:  Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:01

