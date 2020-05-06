Rakul Preet's latest video will make your mouth water

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the lockdown, we have seen her keep all her fans entertained by posting fitness videos as well as amazing yet healthy recipes.

This time, she tried to make some banana chocolate oatmeal cookies that look super delicious.

Have a look at the full video below.

Picture credits – Rakul Preet YouTube channel

Her love and the passion for cooking is evident most of her recent posts.

Well, we look forward to more such by the actress that give us different dishes to gorge on.

