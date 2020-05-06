News

Rakul Preet's latest video will make your mouth water

De De Pyaar De fame Rakul Preet is an amazing chef. This time, she bakes some cookies that are making our mouths water.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
06 May 2020 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the lockdown, we have seen her keep all her fans entertained by posting fitness videos as well as amazing yet healthy recipes.
This time, she tried to make some banana chocolate oatmeal cookies that look super delicious. 

Have a look at the full video below.

Picture credits – Rakul Preet YouTube channel

Her love and the passion for cooking is evident most of her recent posts.

Well, we look forward to more such by the actress that give us different dishes to gorge on.

What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

