Rakul to star in pan-India single 'Mashooka' presented by beau Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a pan-India single titled 'Mashooka' presented by her boyfriend-producer Jackky Bhagnani and label Jjust Music.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a pan-India single titled 'Mashooka' presented by her boyfriend-producer Jackky Bhagnani and label Jjust Music.

Adding to this, Rakul says: "The shoot of Mashooka has been an exemplary experience for me. The producers had one of the brightest ideas for the shoot. Not only is the song a party anthem but the video is one of a kind. The video is bold, quirky and sexy. It has all the elements that are required to make a great music video".

'Mashooka' is sung by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devansh Sharma. The track will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The music video for 'Mashooka' promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. 'Mashooka' is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms Rakul into a sassy pop-queen.

Talking about the music video, the makers say: "We are grateful that we joined hands with Rakul Preet Singh for our latest venture. Her energy is unmatched. Our goal is to create great music and with the help of talented singers like Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma, we were able to achieve that. Rakul is a talented actress and an extraordinary performer. She has done an impressive job in the music video."

The music video is the result of several creative minds such as director Charit Desai, D.O.P, Adil Afsar, and art director Madhusudan N.

