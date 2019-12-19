News

Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati grace Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 promotional event

19 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been promoting his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 off late.

And recently, he was in Hyderabad where the grand pre-release event was graced by his close friends and South celebs, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Telugu stars had a gala time together with Salman Khan at Dabangg 3 event yesterday. The Bollywood superstar also thanked Hyderabad crowd for all the support.

Salman also mentioned that he has known Ram Charan since his childhood and that his father Chiranjeevi is very close to him.

