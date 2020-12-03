News

Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for 'RRR'

03 Dec 2020 08:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bahubali maker Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has commenced a short schedule in and around Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, for his upcoming biggie, RRR, with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

"It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)," read a tweet posted on the verified Twitter account of the film.

The makers have also posted a video that shows a bike riding scene being shot.

The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

