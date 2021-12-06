Ram Charan roars in the new poster of ‘RRR’!

MUMBAI: After launching the new action-packed poster of Jr NTR today, the makers of ‘RRR’ revealed yet another impressive poster of Ram Charan on the same day, much to the delight of the audience and the fans of the two superstars.

Much like the poster of his co-star Jr NTR, the new poster of Ram Charan also sees him in an angry avatar, showcasing his ripped off physique and six-pack abs. The two posters launched on the same day has certainly set the ‘action’ tone for the film through the interesting characters portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR and built the anticipation further for the audience wanting more.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters, even the song Janani doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or their characters.

As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theater. RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January, 2022.