Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture

Star Ram Charan has talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work in the future.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Ram Charan

MUMBAI: Star Ram Charan has talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work in the future.

The actor was at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

When asked about making a debut in Hollywood, he said: "I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture."

He then spoke about the "strong culture" India has.

"I want to educate (people) that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not a South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka stories. These stories are finally coming out."

The actor, who gained global recognition with his power-packed performance in 'RRR', will next be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani. He also has yet-untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana.

SOURCE: IANS

Ram Charan Film Tourism for Economic Cultural Preservation game changer Kiara Advani Buchi Babu Sana Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: New entry! Samar Aluwalia to create havoc in Shiv and Surili’s life
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Imlie: What! Atharva lies to Imlie about Kairi's mother; latter decides to investigate
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of...
Hansal Mehta was initially resistant to cast Prosenjit Chatterjee in 'Scoop'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show 'Scoop', recently shared...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Balbeer plans to kill Prachi; Ranbir rushes to save her
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Somy Ali speaks on depression as May is Mental Health Awareness Month and mentions about Deepika Padukone and Parveen Babi too!
MUMBAI:Actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and tirelessly works for the victims of domestic...
Recent Stories
punctilious and punctual
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
Latest Video
Related Stories
punctilious and punctual
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
Vicky Kaushal
Interesting! Here’s a look at Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies and their latest updates
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Sumeet Vyas says, “I feel that every film has its fate”
Exclusive! Afwaah actor Sumeet Vyas says, “I feel that every film has its fate”
OMG 2 poster
WOW! Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to get a theatrical release? Excited fans say, “Good Decision”
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's brother-in-law gets court notice over 'Ruslaan' title
Addhyayan Summan
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan reveals, “I am working with the biggest filmmaker in the country right now”