Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his April Fool’s prank on coronavirus

MUMBAI: Ram Gopal Varma is a well-known filmmaker. He is known for films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar, among others.

He is presently making headlines not for his films, but for his April Fool’s Day prank. Well, the filmmaker may have gone a little too far with his April Fool’s Day prank. Yesterday, being 1st April, he decided to fool his fans a little by putting up a shocking tweet. On Twitter, he wrote that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Currently, everyone is under house arrest and is affected severely by this pandemic. Not just the health of the people, even the economy is suffering due to this quickly spreading virus. Amidst the panic like situation, this tweet of Ram Gopal Varma wasn't welcomed by fans and Twitterverse. The filmmaker then extended his apology and said that he is sorry if he hurt anyone.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets here:

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS “కనిపించని పురుగు” inspired by #coronavirus Music by @sandykeys111 , Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh , Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY https://t.co/Mo51YkXsta — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

