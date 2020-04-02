News

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his April Fool’s prank on coronavirus

Ram Gopal Varma, who is a well-known filmmaker, has apologized for his April Fool’s prank on coronavirus.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Ram Gopal Varma is a well-known filmmaker. He is known for films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar, among others.  

He is presently making headlines not for his films, but for his April Fool’s Day prank. Well, the filmmaker may have gone a little too far with his April Fool’s Day prank. Yesterday, being 1st April, he decided to fool his fans a little by putting up a shocking tweet. On Twitter, he wrote that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Currently, everyone is under house arrest and is affected severely by this pandemic. Not just the health of the people, even the economy is suffering due to this quickly spreading virus. Amidst the panic like situation, this tweet of Ram Gopal Varma wasn't welcomed by fans and Twitterverse. The filmmaker then extended his apology and said that he is sorry if he hurt anyone.  

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets here:

 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.

Tags Ram Gopal Varma Rangeela Satya Company Sarkar Twitter Day Prank coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here