Ram Madhvani on 'Neerja' completing 7 yrs: Her bravery inspires me each day

MUMBAI : As the 2016 movie, 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role completes seven years, director Ram Madhvani got nostalgic and remembered the brave Indian purser Neerja Bhanot, who died while saving the lives of passengers on the plane which was hijacked by the terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan in 1986.

He shared: "Neerja Bhanot was a very brave woman. To be able to tell her story to the world was one of the most special moments of my life. Her bravery inspires me each day. I would not have been able to tell this story without the amazing cast and crew of the film. And the Bhanot family."

'Neerja' was released in 2016 starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. The film is based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi and how the head purser of the flight, Neerja Bhanot died while trying to save the passengers.

The director, who is known for his films such as 'Mission Kashmir', and the web series 'Aarya', among others, further shared that with the help of the entire team, it was possible to bring the story of such a brave woman on-screen with perfection.

"Our constant effort as a team was to be able to do justice to the story of Neerja Bhanot, the entire Bhanot family's unconditional support was the backbone of the film. I hope I can bring some more stories of amazing women of India to the world," he concluded.

Source : Ians

