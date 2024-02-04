Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari commenced shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi today; Crowd scenes underway earlier this week

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited filming of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has officially started. After a short break to redesign the costumes, the production has finally started at Mumbai's Film City.

Following careful preparation and modifications, the team began the important stage of donning the new costumes for look tests.

Concurrently, the production crew looked for body duplicates to enhance the roles of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who will portray the legendary figures of Lord Ram and Raavan, respectively.

With the commencement of shooting today, April 2, 2024, anticipation among fans and the industry alike reaches new heights. Leading lady Sai Pallavi joins the ensemble, adding further excitement to the project.

According to the popular news portal, a source revealed, “After the body doubles are locked, they will be called throughout the week to shoot stunts against the green screen. On Monday, the extras were also called on the set to prepare for the crowd sequences. Over the next few days, the team will shoot several elaborate scenes featuring a crowd. Nitesh wants everything perfect down to the last detail for his magnum opus.”

Previously, a source told the entertainment portal, “As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.”

The source added, “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

The makers of Ramayana have put in a great deal of research and work on pre-production, and if rumors are to be believed, the film will be released on April 17, 2024, the auspicious day of Ram Navami.

