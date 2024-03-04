Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to shoot at Rs 11 Crore 'Ayodhya set' for Nitesh Tiwari's film

MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has finally begun filming after a great deal of anticipation and hype. According to reports, the shoot began on Tuesday with a special puja. And now, if rumors about this are to be believed, a set that will serve as the ‘Ayodhya’ in the movie has been built for around Rs 11 crore.

According to a rumor, Ranbir is scheduled to begin filming in mid-April. Before then, he will have 3D scans done to ensure he looks right for the role of Lord Ram.

A massive set has been constructed by the makers, worth a whopping Rs 11 crore, which will serve the purpose of the city of Ayodhya in the film. Sets for the gurukul, the forest of exile, and the lanes of Ayodhya are also being constructed.

Additionally, a special set will be built to depict the Mithila region, which is where Ram and Sita's marriage took place, in the movie. Three sections of Ramayana will be released; the first will center on Lord Rama's childhood and marriage to Sita, and the third will conclude with Sita's kidnapping.

Sai Pallavi may accompany Ranbir in July, however he will start filming the movie first. Arun Govil, who is reportedly playing King Dasharath in Ramayana, will begin filming his parts after the Lok Sabha elections, as he will be contesting from Meerut. The details of the movie and the cast have been kept under wraps until Nitesh Tiwari makes an official announcement.

Credits - Free Press Journal