Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer as co-producer but on THIS condition

The handsome hunk is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar as Lord Ram in the film while Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Sita Ma.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:38
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: The mythological film Ramayana  has been the talk of town ever since the film was announced. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. The handsome hunk is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar as Lord Ram in the film while Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Sita Ma.

Also Read-Must read! "Is everything OK between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt" netizens reacts on this viral video

As per certain reports, Kannada superstar Yash has joined in the mythological film as a co-producer. As source revealed, “Rather than accept a fee (of around 80 crores), he agreed to come on board as a producer.” 

Yash will be essaying the role of Ravana in the film. Fans are super excited to see Yash in this role. 

Very recently, the film Adipurush was based on the Ramayana but the film received severe backlash for its outlandish dialogues, the portrayal of important characters, etc.

What are your thoughts on the film Ramayana’s casting? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

  


 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ramayan Nitesh Tiwari Brahmastra Animal Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Yash Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Paritosh
The makers of Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 unveil their third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, aka Noor, who plays a transitioning female!
Sharma
Siblings Day special: From gym buddies to travel partners, here’s why the Sharma Sisters are #SiblingGoals!
Madgaon
Madgaon Express box office day 19: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial continues to surprise the fans
Godzilla
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 12: This Monsterverse movie gets a little push of Gudi Padwa holiday
Vijay
The Family Star box office day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer sees a little growth on Gudi Padwa