Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer as co-producer but on THIS condition

MUMBAI: The mythological film Ramayana has been the talk of town ever since the film was announced. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. The handsome hunk is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar as Lord Ram in the film while Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Sita Ma.

As per certain reports, Kannada superstar Yash has joined in the mythological film as a co-producer. As source revealed, “Rather than accept a fee (of around 80 crores), he agreed to come on board as a producer.”

Yash will be essaying the role of Ravana in the film. Fans are super excited to see Yash in this role.

Very recently, the film Adipurush was based on the Ramayana but the film received severe backlash for its outlandish dialogues, the portrayal of important characters, etc.

