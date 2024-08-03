RamCharan cooks delicious specials for his mom Surekha garu on Shivratri & Women's Day

RamCharan

MUMBAI: As the world commemorates International Women's Day and Hindus observe Maha Shivratri with profound devotion on March 8, 2024, people from all walks of life are embracing the spirit of celebration. Among them, celebrities are not left behind in expressing their admiration and gratitude towards the women in their lives.

In a heartwarming gesture, renowned actor Ram Charan extended his love and appreciation to his mother, Surekha, on this auspicious and joyous occasion. Choosing to surprise her in a truly special way, Ram Charan took charge of the kitchen, showcasing his culinary skills to prepare mouthwatering delicacies. With skillful hands and a heart full of love, he crafted delectable dosas and tantalizing paneer tikka, capturing the heartwarming moments on video that swiftly spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

The bond shared between Ram Charan and his mother, Surekha, radiates with warmth and affection, captivating the hearts of countless admirers. Surekha's sheer delight and excitement as she watches her son don the chef's hat reflect the profound connection they share, resonating with audiences far and wide.

The entire reel and the mother-son love and bonding was captured by Ram Charan's wife Upasana. She shot the reel and posted on social media. It is known that Upsana along with her mother in law Surekha started Attamma Kitchen and she today wished her posting 'This Women’s Day my mother-in-law is making her debut as an entrepreneur in her 60’s Imagine how rich our country would be if more athammas & amma’s became entrepreneurs!! Let’s celebrate more women joining the workforce & following their passion Attamma Kitchen

Amidst these cherished family moments, Ram Charan remains dedicated to his craft, balancing his personal endeavors with his professional commitments. Currently immersed in the filming of "Game Changer," a gripping political thriller under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, Ram Charan's portrayal of dual roles promises to captivate audiences. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars Kiara Advani and Anjali, coupled with the mesmerizing tunes by Thaman, adds to the anticipation surrounding this upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Furthermore, Ram Charan's cinematic journey extends beyond "Game Changer," as he embarks on an exciting venture helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana. Set to star alongside Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi, in a film rumored to be inspired by real-life events akin to the acclaimed "Rangasthalam," Ram Charan continues to push the boundaries of storytelling.
 

