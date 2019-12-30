Ramesh Sippy makes a comeback after 25 Years with Shimla Mirchi

MUMBAI: In a sudden turn of events, producers Viacom 18 have decided to release the long-delayed Hema Malini–Rajkummar Rao–Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirchi. The film about a romantic relationship between a young man and an older woman, played by Rajkummar and Hema, was shot in 2014.

The film then got into serious production issues and was shelved for all practical purposes...a pity since Shimla Mirchi was the great Sholay director Ramesh Sippy’s first directorial venture in 25 years. The super-gifted Ramesh Sippy last directed Zamaana Deewana with Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in 1995.

The film was a disaster, and the director of such neo-classics as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Shakti and Saagar went into a self-imposed hibernation, only to return in 2014.

When Shimla Mirchi was completed and remained unreleased, Ramesh Sippy has thought that the movie would never be made but seems like he was wrong.

The film’s leading lady Hema Malini, who has not been seen on screen since Aman Ke Farishtey in 2016 is surprised to know about the sudden release of Shimla Mirchi.

The unbeatable director-actress combo of Ramesh Sippy and Hema Malini created history three times over with Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Sholay.