Ramesh Sippy’s film Shimla Mirch to release directly on OTT platform

MUMBAI: While producers RSVP’s colourful musical extravaganza Bhangra Paa Le was wrongly being reported that it would release on the OTT platform, but it will be finally releasing on January 3rd.

There is another movie under the same banner which couldn’t get that lucky on the same Friday which is release Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch. The producers of the movie have decided to release it on Netflix.

And what’s interesting is that neither the director nor the principal members of the cast Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao were taken into confidence on the release platform.

As per the sources, Viacom 18 has taken the decision to release Shimla Mirch on the digital platform on their own. They said that Rameshji had made the film in 2014 at a meagre budget of 16-17 crores.

It was meant to be a small sweet romantic film set in Shimla. Rameshji handed over the film to the producers in 2015. Just why they sat on it for 4 years and why they’ve decided to not give it a theatrical release is not explained.

It isn’t as if small-town romances don’t work in theatres. Viacom themselves have released several such films. Recent films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh have done well.