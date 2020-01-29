News

Ramya Krishnan to play Tabu's role in 'Andhadhun' Tamil remake?

MUMBAI: A few days ago, there was news that Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun will be remade in Tamil. Noted actor and filmmaker Thiagarajan has bagged the remake rights and will be producing the film under his banner with Mohan Raja, the king of remakes, as the director.

Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth will be reportedly reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the remake and is preparing himself well for the role.

 Ramya Krishnan, is celebrating  the success of her recent web-series Queen, has been approached to play Tabu’s role from the original.

It is a very pivotal role in the film and the filmmakers were keen on having Ramya for it and managed to get her dates. The script of this remake is currently being worked on and the director will then finalise the rest of the stars to be cast, say sources.

It will be interesting to see if Ramya will be able to do justice to the role or no. 

 

