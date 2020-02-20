News

Rana Daggubati: 'Aranya' is an incredible film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati, who currently awaits the release of his next movie "Aranya", says it is an incredible film and an equally striking role.

The trilingual film explores the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. The film will also release as "Haathi Mere Saathi" in Hindi and "Kaadan" in Tamil.

"It is an incredible film and equally incredible role," Rana said.

The tri-lingual movie shot in two different countries, in four forest locales in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai in India, and in Thailand, took 250 days to shoot, involving 145 cast and crews.

Rana is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in "Kaadan" and "Aranya".

The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The movie is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, essayed by Rana, who dedicates most of his life living in the jungle, with the sole purpose of protecting wild animals.

Produced by Eros International, the film's VFX has been done by Prana Studios, who have worked on Hollywood biggies such as "Life Of Pi", "Thor" and the Bollywood film, "Detective Bymokesh Bakshi".

It is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

Tags Rana Daggubati Aranya trilingual film elephant Haathi Mere Saathi Kaadan Kerala Mahabaleshwar Pulkit Samrat Shriya Pilgaonkar Zoya Hussain TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here