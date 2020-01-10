Rana Daggubati backs out of Bhuj: The Pride Of India because of...

MUMBAI: There are reports doing the rounds that Rana Daggubati has reportedly dropped out of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor was roped to play the role of a Madras Regiment Lieutenant Colonel who was posted in Vighakot Chowki and fought in the war.



The reason the actor has bagged out the serial is owing to health issues, but the makers are keen to have in onboard and even offered to hire a body double for the actor, but things did not work out. However, it is also said that the actor might be out of the film due to dates.



Rana Daggubati, who had undergone a major physical transformation for Baahubali series, had lost a lot of weight a few months back, and his drop in his weight had become a concern for all his fans. Soon enough there were reports that the actor had visited the USA for a kidney transplant. However, the actor dismissed all the rumours and said that

he is fine.



Well, let's see if Rana will be able to do the movie or no.