Rana Daggubati confident about his ISL team

09 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati says there have been a few key changes on and off the field this season in Hyderabad FC, the football team he co-owns in Indian Super League (ISL).

Rana joined ISL debutants Hyderabad FC as a franchise co-owner. He co-owns the team with Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri. The ongoing edition of ISL will go on till March.

"Varun and the team have done an amazing job on pulling this off with less time at hand and under challenging circumstances. The direction in which the team is moving towards the next season is positive. There have been some key changes on and off the field. I am here to support the team and am confident that we will lift the trophy," Rana said.

Talking about the team, Varun said: "We are sitting and brainstorming over what were our weaknesses and how we could come back with a much stronger team on field and off."

"The team is extremely happy with the support we are receiving from Rana. It's great to have someone like him on board. He has been a great boost for the team's morale. With the slew of new signings so far and more to come, the team is very very confident that the second time is definitely going to be the charm for the team," Varun added.

Last month, Hyderabad FC named Spanish ex-footballer Albert Roca as their new head coach for the 2020-21 season on a two-year deal.

SOURCE: IANS 

