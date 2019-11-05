Rana Daggubati happy to meet his ISL team

Actor Rana Daggubati is glad that he has finally met the players of his co-owned franchise Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Rana has joined ISL debutant Hyderabad FC as the franchise's co-owner, which he co-owns with Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri. He met the team last week before their first match.

"Finally happy to meet them... Great guys all of them, and they were super changed about the first home game," Rana said.

At the time of the announcement of joining the franchise, Rana had said: "Hyderabad has a great legacy with the sport. This team, therefore, is a chance to rekindle that legacy."

"I am confidently counting on Kamaljit ( Kamaljit Singh) and his team to make a mark in our very maiden season. The team proved its mettle in the preliminary camps in Chennai and Goa. HFC aced all of the seven friendly matches, remaining undefeated," he added.

On the film front, the actor was recently seen in "Housefull 4", which also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey. According to official trade estimates reported on the website koimoi.com, the film has earned Rs 172.58 crore in the domestic market till date.

IANS