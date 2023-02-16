From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day

On one side there was a great launch of the upcoming web series Rana Naidu, whereas on other hand the visuals from the event of Dhanush's upcoming movie Vaathi is getting viral, having said that here are the trending news of the day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 00:06
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regard to deliver some important news coming from the entertainment world and keeping the promise to deliver a same we are back with some trending news of the day

The Romantics

One of the much talked about docu series is the Romantics which is currently streaming on Netflix this docu show speak about some of the unhered and unseen videos and moments of Yash Raj Films and many more stories behind some of the successful movies, the show is getting some amazing response from the fans already.

Selfiee second trailer

Selfiee which has Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Nusrat Bharucha is the current talk of the town, the movie which is the official remake of the Malayalam movie driving licence is grabbing the attention of the fans and today the second trailer was out and it is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience.

Rana Naidu trailer

One of the much awaited series of Netflix is Rana Naidu, the trailer of the series is out and the trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai, the fans are not keeping calm because they are going to see the two superstars Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati together in a single screen.

Dhanush Vaathi

Upcoming movie of the actor Dhanush, Vaathi is the current talk of the town, the fans are eagerly looking forward movie and much before the movie there was a pre release event which is grabbing the attention of the fans, the pictures, videos and glimpses of the event are getting viral all over the internet.

Well these are some of the trending news for the day, what are ypur views pn these news and which news has the grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 00:06

